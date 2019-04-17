Park Printing, a family owned full-service multi-color printer based in Minneapolis, has selected and installed a KODAK NEXPRESS digital press.

In choosing the NEXPRESS Platform, Park Printing will be able to offer new applications and services to its commercial customers, ranging from special effects and other high-margin applications through the KODAK Fifth Imaging Unit solutions.

“Park Printing has been family owned for over 50 years. We attribute our success to the trust that our customers have placed in us because of our commitment to be the most reliable, flexible and trusted partner that delivers exceptional print quality at a cost-effective price and within their deadline,” said Jeff Gray, VP of Operations at Park Printing.

“We’re extremely pleased with our decision to integrate the NEXPRESS into our operations. It’s an incredible machine that provides us with the flexibility we need. We’ve been able to move a lot of our wide format work from our offset presses over to the NEXPRESS without sacrificing quality.

“Compared to our previous machine, the improvement in print quality has been dramatic. Also, because of the machine’s efficiencies, we’re saving ten thousand dollars a month in costs compared to our previous digital printer, which we’re now using to fund an expansion of our facility. Most importantly, we’re excited about the new opportunities the fifth imaging unit opens up for our customers.”

For Park Printing, the Fifth Imaging Unit has provided a significant edge in growing their work with customers in the retail and real estate sectors, added Jeff Gray: “We’re excited about all the options that have been opened up for our customers, with dimensional clear being extremely popular with our portfolio of realty companies and the whites being a huge hit with retail clients who love that we can print on red linen sheets.”

In addition to their new NEXPRESS, Park Printing’s print operation also includes a fully automated KODAK MAGNUS VLF Platesetter, TRILLIAN SP Thermal Plates, and PRINERGY WORKFLOW.

The NEXPRESS’ open architecture integrates seamlessly into KODAK PRINERGY Workflow Systems, which will enable Park Printing to integrate its digital and offset workflows to ensure their operation runs at peak performance.

With reliable, consistent image quality and a duty cycle of 5,000 A4/letter sheets per hour, the NEXPRESS Press is ideal for small to medium-sized commercial printers, in-plants, and digital service bureaus. The NEXPRESS Press also enables printers to leverage the KODAK Fifth Imaging Unit solutions to produce print that stands out from the crowd.

This innovative family of specialty inks and finishes delivers digital print enhancements that print buyers are looking for, including clear, opaque white, gold, and dimensional clear dry ink. With the optional long-sheet capability, PSPs are also able to print sheet lengths up to 48 inches, opening the door to even more applications.

Source: Company Press Release