Valmet has secured an order to deliver new winding technology and surrounding equipment for Germany-based Papier- u. Kartonfabrik Varel.

Papier- u. Kartonfabrik Varel is a medium-sized family business with around 540 employees. It produces cardboard and corrugated board from waste paper for the German and international packaging industry, using the latest environmentally friendly technologies.

The German company has an annual production capacity of more than 850,000 tons on four modern production lines.

The new winder to be delivered by Valmet will replace the existing winder to meet the increasing line production of paper machine PM4. It is expected to start operations in 2020.

Valmet will also supply an OptiWin Drum two-drum winder with transfer rails, a parent roll turning table, a reel rebuild and an OptiSlush Broke pulper.

The winder features a Dual Unwind two-unwind system, allowing it to change the parent roll in only one minute giving the winder more capacity. Valmet said the Dual Unwind sequence is fully optimized and independent of a crane.

Valmet said the winder with a web width of 5,600-mm will be designed for recycled testliner grades with a basis weight range of 100 – 280 g/m2. The production speed will be 2,700 m/min.

Papier- u. Kartonfabrik Varel general production manager Thomas Müller said: “We needed a reliable and high-capacity winder for our upcoming production capacity increases.

“Valmet’s two-drum winder with Dual Unwinding technology were answers to these needs. Especially, the Dual Unwinding technology was a must to get to the required capacity level.”

Valmet did not disclose the order’s value but said that total value of an order of this type is typically around €5m to €10m.

The technology offering of Valmet includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production.

Valmet recently received orders for next-generation web monitoring systems from Shanying Huazhong Paper Industry Co. in China.

The full-scale Valmet IQ Web Monitoring Systems will be installed on two paper machines at the company to improve and maintain machine productivity.