PaperWorks has opened a new Packaging Development (PacDev) Design + Innovation Center in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada.

The new PacDev center of PaperWorks is said to combine advanced design and packaging innovation to serve as a hub for innovative packaging ideas and creativity.

PaperWorks packaging development and support services vice president Peter Jesus said: “We created a dedicated collaboration space for our customers that is supported by our team of experts and packaging innovators, and conducive to inspiration and problem-solving.”

The PacDev team will help customers addresses the critical challenges and develop revolutionary packaging ideas.

PaperWorks’s new center includes a team of design and technical professionals, and features an environment that supports both the creative and technical process.

PacDev is a customer collaboration center with full support of virtual teams, and includes a dedicated space integrated with prepress, color management and quality lab.

The center also includes a resource library with the latest samples of materials, finishes and packaging formats, as well as equipped with advanced development software platform and tools

In addition, the center will allow carrying out physical prototyping and interactive virtual retail environment simulation activities.

Jesus further added: “This new addition to our capabilities demonstrates our commitment to revolutionary packaging design and embodies our purpose of delivering positive experiences and innovative solutions.

“PaperWorks is proud to offer this service to customers and excited to work with industry leaders to create the next generation of packaging innovation.”

PaperWorks is a major North American full-service provider of recycled paperboard specialized folding cartons for packaging applications.

The company is specialized in supplying folding carton solutions for a wide variety of market sectors such as food, beverage, personal care, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and medical devices.

PaperWorks uses an advanced and extended color gamut printing capability for the creation of shelf-differentiating graphics.

Over the past three years, the company has invested in advanced technology to upgrade its paperboard mills and folding carton converting plants to better serve its clients