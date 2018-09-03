UK’s Palagan invests in five conversion machines to work with thinner films

UK-based polythene packaging manufacturer Palagan has invested £1.2m in greener film conversion technology.

Palagan invested in five conversion machines to work with stronger, thinner films.

The new equipment will meet the increasing demand for more environmentally efficient materials from British manufacturers and processors, and help reduce overall packaging use.

Palagan plans to commission all the five conversion equipment at its manufacturing plant in Dunstable, UK, before the end of 2018.

The new conversion equipment will feature technologies capable of processing the latest generation of super-strong, thinner films, the firm said.

The firm said in a statement: “This approach supports Palagan’s commitment to helping British manufactures reduce their overall costs and carbon footprint.”

Palagan expects the machines’ faster cycle speeds and increased capacity to help meet the fast-growing customer demand for bags on a roll as well as in boxes.

Palagan managing director Simon Barton said: “In a period of unprecedented change within plastic packaging, Palagan are committed to investing in technologies to produce improved polythene film that also support our environmental commitment.”

Separately, the Palagan said it has installed recycling systems to process its own virgin set-up waste and produce recycled materials.

The closed loop recycling system is designed to ensure that the films with recycled content offer the same protection and strength as non-recycled alternatives.

The investment is a part of the firm’s plan to meet the UK Plastic Pact Target, which aims to have 30% average recycled content in plastic packaging by 2025.

Barton added: “Palagan only use high quality virgin materials for high performance film manufacturing.

“By reprocessing our set-up scrap internally, we maintain complete control of the recycled content and ensure films with recycled content perform as well as those without.”

The firm offers products including food grade polythene bags; asbestos waste bags; layflat polythene tubing; heavy duty polythene sacks; polythene sheeting; furniture bags & mattress covers; form, fill & seal films; pallet covers; and box liners & dolav liners.