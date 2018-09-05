Pact group has developed a new 300ml shampoo and conditioner bottle made from 100% recycled plastic for Essan.

The bottles made from polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) have been designed for Mix Limited’s Essano brand.

Malcolm Bundey Managing Director and CEO of Pact Group says “We are proud and excited to have designed and manufactured one of the first shampoo bottles of its kind in the New Zealand market. This bottle is made entirely of recycled content and is also 20% lighter than the previous High-density polyethylene (HDPE) bottle which means we are using less material per bottle.

“Based on Essano’s current volumes, this equates to approximately 56,000 kilograms of plastic that has been reused and diverted from landfill.

In partnership with Essano, the release of the new bottles demonstrates Pact Group’s commitment to sustainable packaging design,” says Malcom.

“Sustainability lies at the heart of Pact Group’s vision – to enrich lives everyday through sustainable packaging solutions. We are embracing the drive toward a circular economy for plastics because it helps demonstrate our overarching commitment to sustainable materials management,”

Mix Limited’s CEO, Craig Langley, agrees; ‘At Essano, we challenge ourselves to create the most natural, effective products as possible. We also put a lot of thought into our packaging and we’re constantly searching for new, better alternatives to be kind to our planet. Pact Group was critical in helping us realise our goal of re-using recycled plastic rather than using virgin plastic for our Haircare bottles. We are delighted to work with them to be first to market in this category’.

The new 100% rPET Shampoo and Conditioner bottles will be available from late September 2018 in Countdown, New World, PAK’n’SAVE and The Warehouse throughout New Zealand and in Woolworths, Chemist Warehouse and Priceline in Australia.