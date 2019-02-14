Austrian packaging solutions provider Alpla has completed the acquisition of remaining stake in its Middle East joint venture (JV), Zamil Alpla, for an undisclosed sum.

Zamil and Alpla have collaborated to establish Zamil Alpla in 2008, and Alpla owned a 49% stake in the JV. The deal was first signed in December 2018.

Alpla has purchased complete stake in the JV, after ten years of close collaboration.

The buyer is said to continue to manage the firm with all employees as before under the name of Alpla.

With around 390 employees, Zamil Alpla is engaged in the production of preforms and packaging by using HDPE and PET.

The company operates three locations in Dammam and Jeddah of Saudi Arabia, as well as Dubai of UAE.

In 2007, Alpla opened its first plant in the Middle East in Dammam, which was later included in the JV.

In addition, Alpla has opened a second location in Dammam to better serve its customers in the region.

In this region, the company supplies its packaging solutions for customers in the home care, beverage, food, oil & lubricants and beauty care market.

The extrusion blow moulding and stretch blow moulding are also the main technologies of the company, in addition to PET and HDPE.

In August this year, Alpla also agreed to purchase remaining stake in Greek company Argo to expand its operations in south-eastern Europe.

At the end of 2015, Alpla acquired the Egyptian production site of Argo. Established in 1970 and based in Athens, Argo provides packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical and personal care markets.

With around 20,800 employees across the globe, Alpla is engaged in the production of custom-made packaging systems, bottles, closures and moulded parts. It has 178 sites across 46 countries.

The company’s packaging solutions can be used in a range of applications, including food and drinks, cosmetics and care products, household detergents, washing and cleaning agents, pharmaceutical products, engine oils and lubricants.

Alpla has own recycling plants in Austria and Poland, as well as in the form of joint ventures in Mexico and Germany.