Sustainable plastic packaging solutions supplier Paccor has manufactured its first 250,000 tons of ecologically clean materials by using 100% recycled PET (rPET).

Paccor has invested more than £10m in its UK operations to make fundamental changes in production, as well as purchase and assembly of technology leading processing equipment and innovative solutions to produce eco-friendly plastic packaging.

The company said the significant and technologically advanced investments enabled it to achieve a major milestone of producing on a mass scale using 100% rPET.

The latest generation of production line, long term vision, commitment of the British team and the company’s partners helped to reach a challenging milestone of manufacturing the first quarter of a million tons out of ecologically clean materials that is 100% from the rPET sheet.

Paccor UK managing director Ashley Jones said: “I am delighted that PACCOR UK has achieved this excellent milestone of manufacturing out of fully recycled materials on a large scale.

“The lessons we have learned over the past decade are an important step for us to further support development in the market and to provide sustainable value for our clients and environmental benefits to the retailers and market. Now, with confidence, we continue our sustainable journey towards the development of half a million tons.”

With 19 manufacturing locations, Paccor supplies sustainable plastic packaging solutions to the customers in the food service, food and non-food markets. With around 3,500 employees, the company served customers in 12 countries.

The company supplies fruit containers, sushi trays and serving platters made with 100% rPET to the customers in the food-to-go and foodservice sectors.

Paccor is also focusing on switching to disposable products for reusable packaging and production of plastic using post-consumer materials.

The firm’s product portfolio is comprised of thermoformed pots and containers, thermoformed trays, lids, paper solutions, injection molded packs, duosmart, disposable tableware, dispensing systems, caps, blow moulded packaging and rigid sheets.

Paccor is also expertise in the extrusion of plastic sheets and extrude all mono and multi-layer structures for thermoforming, as well as complex sheets for the barrier film market and form-fill-seal applications.