UK-based sustainable plastic packaging solutions provider Paccor has introduced its new lightweight bottle closures with 13% less plastic.

The next-generation lighter bottle closures with a new design will allow Paccor to more effectively protect the environment.

Paccor UK managing director Ashley Jones said: “Currently 70% of the tooling capacity has been converted to run Stealth with the project continuing until all have been converted.”

The company has commenced to extend similar design principles and technology across their n-mould labelling (IML) product range, based on the success of this innovation.

Paccor has invested a significant amount of resource and effort over the last year on the project to design, test and launch new CCM caps.

The project has been carried out at the firm’s facility in Mansfield of UK. The applied changes in the design will also help reduce he required force to open a container by an end user.

Paccor’s new stealth caps weigh around 13% less than the previous design, which is 1.3g instead of 1.5g.

Paccor international sales director Juergen Lehmann said: “The 13% reduction in weight of each cap will equate to approximately 600 tons of plastic used in the company’s production thanks to PACCOR’s production capacity of 3 billion caps every year.

“Taking into account that Paccor has a market share of approximately 85% of the UK fresh-milk closure market, this innovative change will allow savings of millions of Euros.”

In February this year, Paccor has manufactured its first 250,000 tons of ecologically clean materials by using 100% recycled PET (rPET).

Paccor has invested more than £10m in its UK operations to make fundamental changes in production, as well as purchase and assembly of technology leading processing equipment and innovative solutions to produce eco-friendly plastic packaging.

Paccor provides sustainable plastic packaging solutions to the customers in the consumer, food service, food and non-food markets.

With operations in 14 countries, the company has 19 manufacturing locations and three sales offices. It employs around 3,500 people. The firm is a major supplier of plastic packaging in Europe.