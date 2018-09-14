PAC Machinery, a provider of heat sealing and flexible packaging industry, announced that it has completed initial plans for exhibiting at PACK EXPO International in Chicago, US, which will take place from 14 to 16 October.

PAC Machinery marketing vice president Greg Berguig said: “Our biennial effort at PACK EXPO in Chicago is one of our most important marketing initiatives. The exhibit provides an unmatched opportunity to showcase our newest and most advanced packaging solutions.”

The PAC Machinery family of companies and brands (Packaging Aids, Clamco, Vertrod, Rollbag Systems, and Converting Technology) will be demonstrating over two dozen packaging equipment solutions including automatic baggers, flow wrappers, vacuum sealers, validatable medical bag and pouch sealers, shrink packaging systems, shrink tunnels, a cantilever sealer, L-bar sealer, fulfillment baggers, bags on a roll and more.

“We want to offer a means by which customers can enjoy a hands-on experience with the vast number of solutions we can provide. In many cases, the customer has a unique requirement, and at PACK EXPO Intl., we have the opportunity to discuss the details face-to-face,” adds Berguig.

Three versions of the Rollbag R2300 Automatic Bagger will be available for inspection at the booth. The innovative Rollbag R3200 automatic bagger is the ultimate automatic poly bagger for high speed, reliable packaging.

The R3200 automatic bagger can cycle at speeds of up to 80 bags per minute using Rollbag pre-opened bags on a roll. With the optional bag maker assembly, this bagger works with poly tubing, making the bag to the desired length while reducing material costs.

With the ability to run bags as small as 2” x 3” to as large as 16” x 32”, this bagger can be configured with a wide variety of options and offers extreme versatility.

PAC Machinery is a privately held company headquartered in San Rafael, California. The company manufactures equipment and materials that are used in the flexible packaging industry. Products include bag sealers, vacuum sealers, shrink packaging systems, automatic baggers, and pre-opened bags on a roll.

Source: Company Press Release