PAC Machinery, a provider of solutions to the packaging industry, has provided its Rollbag R3200 automatic bagger to optimize bagging and sealing operations at Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) facility.

With a capacity to run bags smaller than 2”x3” or larger than 16”x32”, the Rollbag R3200 automatic bagger is provided with an optional bag-making system that uses poly tubing.

By using Rollbag brand pre-opened bags on a roll, the automatic bagger holds capacity to package at speeds of up to 80 bags per minute.

The system allows the bag to be adjusted to virtually any length rapidly for a custom fit with the support of touchscreen interface.

Rollbag R3200 automatic bagger provides flexibility to be easily integrated into an automated production environment.

To enhance the packaging process, the bagger can be configured through using a range of feeding systems such as scales, bowl feeders, counters, and robotics.

The optional thermal transfer printer allows bag printing, enabling to avoid the the time-consuming step of applying a separate printed label.

Rollbag’s printer can also apply UPC, ASIN or FNSKU information directly on the bag, helping to eliminate additional packaging steps.

The automatic bagger is provided optional out-feed conveyor, and can be configured as per the specific user requirements.

Rollbag R3200 bagger is provided in stainless steel for food and medical device applications. The firm is also offering validatable versions for medical device packaging.

The bagger is said to use off-the-shelf replacement parts that are provided by most MRO suppliers.

Rollbag R3200 bagger can be used in different operations, including e-commerce and mail order fulfillment packaging. It is also provided with an optional and easy-load bag opener.

PAC Machinery sales and marketing vice president Greg Berguig said: “With the optional bag maker, the R3200 can utilize poly tubing, for making bags to the desired length.

“Configured with the bag maker option, the operator can dial in the exact bag length required, thus right-sizing the bag and reducing material costs.”

Based in San Rafael of California, PAC Machinery produces products such as bag sealers, vacuum sealers, shrink packaging systems, medical packaging solutions, automatic baggers, and pre-opened bags on a roll.