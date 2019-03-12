Glass packaging provider Owens-Illinois (O-I) has announced an investment of over $60m to expand its Gironcourt facility in France.

The investment in the European glass operation will allow O-I to meet the growing demand from customers for sustainable packaging solutions in the region.

O-I will use the investment to construct a new furnace at the French plant. Upon completion of the expansion project in early 2020, the plant will have a total of three furnaces.

The Gironcourt facility expansion intends to produce unique bottle shapes for premium beer segment, helping customers to build enhanced brand equity.

O-I said the investment is supported by long-term customer agreements, and will help the company to expand in premium segments, enhance capability and flexibility, as well as optimize its environmental footprint

O-I CEO Andres Lopez said: “Our customers recognize that glass brings unique brand building capabilities. It delivers what consumers want – premium, healthy and sustainable packaging.

“The expansion at Gironcourt is an important part of O-I’s investment strategy to support the growing demand for glass in premium segments.”

O-I has launched a breakthrough initiative, Magma, to reimagine glassmaking with advanced technology and new processes.

Recently, the firm has also launched The firma O-I : Expressions, which is a direct-to-glass digital printing technology that provides customization at speed, value and flexible volumes.

In February this year, O-I has also announced an investment of over €50m to upgrade its Reims plant (Marne) in France.

The renovation will include the addition of new high-tech equipment, provide new overall layout and additional technical innovations to optimize flexibility, capabilities and energy-efficiency.

In November 2018, O-I has acquired a 49.7% stake in Empresas Comegua from FabricaciÃ³n de MÃ quinas for about $119m. Empresas Comegua is involved in the manufacturing of glass containers for the Central American and Caribbean markets.

Based in Perrysburg of Ohio, O-I provides glass packaging solutions to the customers in the food and beverage industries. With around 26,500 employees, the company operates 77 plants in 23 countries.