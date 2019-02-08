Outlook Group, a provider of packaging and printing solutions, has partnered with technology company LocatorX to offer a secure global location tracking system to reduce counterfeit products and supply chain diversions.

The new tracking, which uses certified QR codes, is aimed at reducing the loss for consumer package goods (CPG) and manufacturing companies.

Leveraging its high-speed variable digital presses, Outlook Group will print a unique LocatorX Certified QR Code on product labels/packaging as well as for cases and pallets before they are transported from the client’s manufacturing plant.

LocatorX CEO and president Scott Fletcher said: “It is my pleasure to announce that Outlook Group customers can now access the secure, robust framework for inventory tracking and open up new direct to shopper/customer marketing opportunities that the Certified QR Code makes possible.

“We have already signed the first customer to take advantage of this partnership – a multi-billion dollar CPG brand that will utilize Outlook’s broad breath of printing and packaging services and the Certified QR Code’s secure log of information to prevent counterfeiting, diversion, and fraud.”

The collaboration will now enable the printing solutions firm to add a security layer built on a Defineable Blockchain Log to the Certified QR Code, which provides a verified ledger of all product movement and events through the entire supply chain to the manufacturers.

When the certified QR Code is scanned by a smartphone at each stop in the supply chain, manufacturers will receive a secure log of inventory location to prevent product diversion to unauthorized distributors or retailers.

Furthermore, the tracking system ensures retailers that their shipments are verified authentic products and not counterfeit.

Outlook Group president Kevin Hayes said: “Outlook Group is a top supplier of engineered branding and packaging solutions to the highly competitive consumer product, medical device and food & beverage industries. LocatorX’s Certified QR Code allows us to augment our core offering with security and enhanced features to stand out from the competition.”

According to a 2015 report by International Chamber of Commerce‘s Business Action to Stop Counterfeiting and Piracy, every year counterfeit goods cost $370bn to $570bn for the American economy and $770 to $960bn for internationally.