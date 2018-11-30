Packaging solutions provider Orora has acquired US-based Pollock Packaging in a deal worth $80.5m.

Based in Texas, Pollock Packaging is a provider of packaging and facility supplies to the customers in various industries.

The company operates distribution centers in Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey and California, in addition to six distribution centers across Texas.

With more than 440 employees, Pollock mainly serves customers in the industrial, retail and facility supplies market segments.

Pollock is said to generate revenues of more than $$260m per annum.

The acquired business will be added to the Orora Packaging Solutions (OPS) business in North America, enabling to enhance its operations across several states.

The deal will also allow Pollock to expand its product offerings, specifically for the facility supplies market segment.

Orora managing director and CEO Nigel Garrard said: “The addition of Pollock to OPS’s business provides a scale platform to leverage the capability and customer reach of both businesses to continue to drive sales growth with existing and new customers.”

“In addition to a strong core packaging solutions offering, Pollock brings a well-established facilities supplies business that will give OPS the platform it needs to expand in this key market segment and Pollock’s customer base will benefit from access to OPS’s broader supply portfolio and geographic footprint.

“The Pollock management team has a strong track record of proven performance and will remain with the business to support integration of the two businesses and delivery of anticipated synergies.”

Orora works with its customers to develop a range of advanced packaging solutions and displays.

The company’s product portfolio includes glass bottles, aluminum cans, caps and closures, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, recycled packaging, rigid packaging, bags and sacks, flexible packaging, general packaging materials and supplies.

The company also provides various services such as printing and signage, research and technology, product sourcing, automation and engineering, innovation and design, kitting and fulfillment, digital technology and logistics.