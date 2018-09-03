Orora has acquired Texas-based packaging distributor Bronco Packaging for $24m to expand its business in North America.

Based in Dallas, Bronco is a specialist packaging business primarily offering services to corporate accounts in the fresh food manufacturing industry.

The company provides on-demand packaging delivery service to customers across the US, focusing more on Texas.

Bronco supplies products such as boxes, plastic, wrap or foam for the customers in the fresh food manufacturing industry.

The acquired business will be included in the Orora Packaging Solutions (OPS) business and run under the name Bronco Orora.

The new business will help Orora to expand its operations across the US and strengthens the product capability in the targeted and high-growth food sector.

Bronco, which generates revenues of more than $50m per annum, will continue to run by existing management for a period of at least three years.

Orora managing director and CEO Nigel Garrard said: “The acquisition of Bronco aligns with Orora’s stated returns focussed approach to allocating capital and will expand OPS’s geographic footprint and product capability in the targeted, higher growth food sector.

“Bronco also brings to Orora a strong corporate customer base that complements OPS’s existing corporate customer list. The acquisition continues the strategic focus to leverage the existing national footprint, product breadth and customised packaging solutions offering to further drive sales growth from both corporate accounts and new customer wins.

“Importantly, Bronco and OPS are already well known to each other and this will assist the integration of the two businesses as well as the achievement of expected synergies in procurement, supply chain and back office functions over the next 1-2 years.”

Orora provides a range of packaging solutions and displays for the customers in different industries.

The company’s product portfolio include glass bottles, aluminium cans, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, poin-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, recycled paper, bags and sacks.

Orora also provides rigid packaging solutions, flexible packaging solutions and general packaging materials.

The firm provides services such as printing and signage, research and technology, product sourcing, automation and engineering, innovation and design, kitting and fulfillment, digital technology and logistics services.