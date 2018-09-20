ProMach's product brand Orion has revamped its Sentry LP entry-level stretch wrapper with new technology additions and enhancements.

Available at a price point than $6,300, the Sentry LP stretch wrapper now features IntelleVu, a seven-inch color touch screen HMI/controls package for easy operation, rapid trouble shooting and better overall load protection.

By offering 12 revolutions per minute (RPM), the stretch wrapper will help improve wrap speed by 30%, enabling to improve productivity.

Sentry LP entry-level stretch wrapper will also help to minimize film usage and stabilize loads.

Orion’s RevoLogic technology has been used in the stretch wrapper for delivering precise count of each RPM.

RevoLogic will help to maintain accuracy for each wrap pattern, including the important number of top and bottom wraps.

To further increase production, the system is also provided with an integrated scale option to complete pallet weighing and wrapping in one single step.

IntelleVue is recipe driven and allows to maintain right wrap pattern for every pallet configuration. It offers independent up and down wrapping control for optimum wrap patterns, maximum stability, and minimum film usage.

IntelleVue, which is now standard across the entire line of Orion next generation stretch wrappers, is a graphic user interface that enables diverse and multi-language workforce to enhance stretch wrapping performance during every shift irrespective of daily changing conditions.

Photos and other graphics offer easy-to-grasp information on how to carry out functions and fix faults, as well as user manual can be accessed via IntelleVue.

ProMach offers packaging solutions to the manufacturers in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, and household and industrial goods industries.

The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and supports the advanced packaging solutions in the global marketplace.

The firm’s brands operate across the entire packaging spectrum, including filling and capping, flexibles, pharma, product handling, labeling and coding and end of line.

This month, ProMach acquired Spain-based FLtècnics for an undisclosed sum to expand its worldwide footprint and flexible packaging product line.