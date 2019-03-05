OrCon Industries acquired AC Packaging and with this acquisition, the firm is expanding its product and service offering to include on-site crating, doubling its wooden packaging production space and adding its third plant in Rochester.

OrCon will retain the facility located at 175 Dewey Avenue in Rochester, NY, and will continue to employ the staff at the facility. Former AC Packaging customers can expect access to OrCon’s on-staff engineering services as well as its full suite of packaging product offerings.

OrCon will now offer its customers low-volume, quick turnaround wooden packaging solutions and on-site crating for manufacturers’ equipment, machine parts and products.

“This acquisition rounds out our wood products offerings to our customers and allows us to be more efficient and effective in an area we were still building out ourselves,” says Mike Olson, President of OrCon Industries.

“[The acquisition] was an easy decision to make because Rick, the owner, and his team share the same professional and personal values as our team. We are a family and they fit right in.”

At OrCon, former AC Packaging employees will have opportunities to learn management and business skills and improve their mechanical skills by working with better equipment.

“I met with the guys at OrCon and we have similar personalities,” Rick Rugaber, AC Packaging founder, commented. “And what is really important is they are driven by the same things as I am: customer service and employee growth.”

The acquisition aims to offer both customer bases better quality products and services.

OrCon’s new facility is located at 175 Dewey Ave, Rochester. It is the third manufacturing plant for OrCon Industries.

Source: Company Press Release