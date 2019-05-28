OpSec Security has collaborated with Maxim Label and Packaging to expand the reach of brand protection across Asia.

Maxim Label and Packaging is a wholly owned subsidiary of China-based Maxim Group, which was established in 1973.

With over 2,000 employees at 14 locations in 11 countries, the group provides global and seamless solutions to customers in the label and packaging industry.

Maxim chairman and CEO Johnny Chai said: “OpSec is the global market leader in security solutions for brands, associations and institutions around the world.

“As a global business leader ourselves, it is important for us to partner with innovative companies that complement our solutions for those clients looking to protect their products from counterfeiting.”

OpSec and Maxim have collaborated to focus on brand infringement and counterfeit goods.

The companies will combine their expertise to create unique label, trim, and packaging solutions, helping small and large brands to fight against counterfeiting, ensure the integrity of supply chains and protect brand equity across the retail and online marketplaces.

OpSec CEO Richard Cremona said: “Their expertise will afford us a great opportunity to expand our products and services throughout Asia with a trusted strategic partner.”

Maxim Label and Packaging provides brand identity protection and information technology solutions to retailers and major brands.

The company offers RFID solutions, price tickets, heat transfer labels, hang tags, care labels, adhesives, and packaging solutions.

OpSec Security offers counterfeit solutions for brands, transaction cards and government documents and currency.

The company provides a comprehensive suite of end-to-end solutions, including advanced physical security technologies, supply chain track and trace services, as well as online and e-commerce monitoring and analysis for multiple companies across industry sectors and 50 governments across the globe.

OpSec, a wholly owned division of OpSec Security Group, manages manufacturing and software development facilities and laboratories in the US, the UK and Germany. The company also has sales operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia.