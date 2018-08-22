OneVision Software, SCREEN GP Americas serve as one-stop shop solution for label converters

Press manufacturer SCREEN GP Americas and prepress software expert OneVision Software present a production workflow ranging from prepress to post-press at the Labelexpo Americas 2018 in Chicago.

The seamless integration of OneVision’s automated label printing software Label Automation Suite with SCREEN’s Equios Workflow makes the day-to-day production of label converters significantly more efficient and easier.

Following the successful cooperation between the Germany-headquartered software manufacturer and the hardware manufacturer in Europe and Japan, the American label printing market can now also look forward to benefit from a collaboration of both companies.

The smooth integration of workflow and prepress automation software with SCREEN’s high speed printing machines streamlines production time and helps label converters to achieve cost and time savings.

OneVision Software CEO Hussein Khalil said: “More jobs, shorter runs, and a lot of low invoice value is what label converters are confronted with in their daily business. To increase their profitability print service providers need a high level of automation throughout their entire print production process incl. prepress, press and post-press.

“ With the seamless integration of our Label Automation Suite, that covers the automation starting from the prepress stage, to Screen`s Equios workflow, label printers shall benefit from higher efficiency and improved profitability.”

OneVision’s Label Automation Suite is seamlessly connected with SCREEN’s high speed Truepress Jet L350UV and L350UV+ inkjet label presses. Both complement each other perfectly without any overlaps.

The Label Automation Suite offers an automated prepress workflow including a production planning system that enables collect-run printing of various orders, a fully automated and comprehensive prepress package, the creation of barcodes and a cut line manager.

In addition the Equios Workflow focuses on ripping PDF files, providing printer queue management, high-end screening, color matching and spot color adjustments.

Perfectly matched, the Label Automation Suite supplies Equios with optimized PDF files including any required register marks, correct bleeds or any required white masks and varnish masks.

A smooth and error-free workflow between prepress software and printing presses provides increased throughput, highest printing quality and ensures label converters maximum utilization of the highly productive Truepress Jet L350UV. The label printing process is perfectly rounded off with the finishing unit from Smag Graphiques.

SCREEN Americas marketing vice president Mark Schlimme said: “The label printing and converting market has long embraced digital platforms for specialty work, extreme short run and one-offs.

“But robust production-class solutions such as the Truepress Jet L350UV Plus are achieving a combination of speed, quality and now running costs that is pushing digital into true print-on-demand across nearly all run lengths and print providers need to drive touches out of prep and prepress to take advantage of the impressive uptimes and throughput we are seeing.”

Source: Company Press Release