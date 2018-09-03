OneVision Software aims to expand presence in North American print market

OneVision has announced plans to strengthen its presence as a software manufacturer for prepress automation software for print service providers in the US.

The measures taken to achieve this goal: an extended team of printing specialists, a strong presence at relevant industry events and technology cooperation with renowned press manufacturers such as Canon Solutions America and Screen GP Americas, LLC.

With three new team members, OneVision has prepared itself for its boosting presence in the American print market. Brian Carroll is from now on the first point of contact for interested parties.

The printing industry specialist Bill Schuhlein takes responsibility for the cooperation with hardware manufacturer Canon Solutions America and is the number one contact for all matters in the field of book printing.

Another new team member is the industry expert Chip Boettger, who takes over the business in the wide format printing market as well as being responsible for OneVision’s partnership with hardware manufacturer EFI, supporting their sales channel.

The three new entrants complete the team of Shawn Lowe, who is in charge of the cooperation with press manufacturer Screen GP Americas as well as the label and publisher market, and the technical experts Diego Wharton and Chuck Thornburg.

The main goal of the team is to consult print service providers especially with regard to automating print production workflows. Make print service provider’s work more efficiently and profitably is the ultimate goal.

“OneVision is, unfortunately for the market place in the USA, a relatively unknown set of applications that offer exactly the kind of solutions that digital commercial printing companies and publishers are looking for in their prepress and premedia activities, they just don´t know it. It is automation software for the most labor-intensive prepress activities and so much more”, explains Bill Schuhlein, Director Presales Product Support.

Schuhlein became an insider in the printing industry during his many years of experience in the market. Before becoming a member of the OneVision team, he was National Color Software Support Manager of Canon Solutions America.

“My goal is to make the market well aware of OneVision and transform the landscape of the industry where manual mundane time consuming prepress tasks are a thing of the past with the use of OneVision software.”

Experience in production printing is a strength that OneVision’s second new entry, Chip Boettger, brings to the table. Having been in the printing industry for 20 years, he is an expert with regard to printing hardware and software, and also to run the business.

Boettger has a proven track record, leading companies in both US and worldwide sales in several product categories such as web-to-print solutions, MIS solutions, wide format ink jet and production ink jet hardware and workflow.

“Workflow automation is all the rage in the industry – printing, cutting, folding, inserting. Yet our industry has ignored automation of prepress”, states Boettger.

“I am amazed at the time taken in prepress to prep customer files, tweaking color spaces, checking for fonts etc. This bottleneck dramatically impacts production and ultimately costs – time, resources, people – working and reworking files. OneVision has the power to automate these time-consuming tasks, 24 x 7, in a fraction of the time, allowing more work to get on press, which means generating more revenue and more profit for service providers. Who wouldn’t be excited to be part of something so revolutionary?”

The third newcomer of OneVision has worked already for more than 18 years in inside and outside sales. Therefore, it is most important for Brain Carroll to take care of the customer’s needs and requests. As first contact for the North American market he gives information about the software solutions, existing maintenance agreements, licensing or new releases.

To demonstrate the prepress automation software and its benefits directly to print service providers, OneVision Inc. participates at three leading industry events this autumn. To deepen the close technology cooperation with Canon Solutions America even more the software manufacturer exhibits at thINK 2018 – a Canon Solutions America inkjet customer’s event – from September 5 to 7.

It continues with a joint participation together with technology partner Screen GP Americas at the Label Expo in Chicago from September 25 to 27. Here, the main focus will be on OneVision’s Label Automation Suite, which allows label converters to automate their prepress workflow. At the SGIA from October 18 to 20 it will be all about wide format printing. OneVision Inc.’s team will be on-site with their own booth and present prepress automation with its Wide Format Automation Suite.

Source: Company Press Release.