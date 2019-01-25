Once Again Nut Butter, the organic nut butter brand, according to SPINS, is introducing new designs for its logo and packaging this January 2019.

While staying true to the brand’s authenticity and passion for sustainability, the new eye-catching, contemporary look and feel is set to boost awareness for Once Again Nut Butter and increase the product’s “shopability.”

The updated logo, which still showcases the brand’s mascot, Rocky-Roo the Racoon, as a symbol of the company’s wholesome nature and responsibility to the earth, now features a bold black background with white text that pops and a new, clean border.

A bright but earthy color palate is designed to grab consumer’s attention, while easy-to-absorb attributes and certifications drive home that Once Again Nut Butter offers healthy, nutritious and sustainably sourced options crafted by employee owners who care.

Other small updates that make a big impact include featuring “Non-GMO” and sharing the story of where the racoon came from in black text on a white lid. The jar label also includes information about how the 100% employee-owned company got its start.

Shared Gael J.B. Orr, Marketing-Communications and PR Manager for Once Again Nut Butter, “For over 40 years, we’ve been creating high-quality, simple and delicious nut butters, while paving the way in ethical and sustainable business practices. Our fun-loving family of 86 employees couldn’t be prouder of the nut butters we create and the work we do to ensure food safety and support farmers through our Honest in Trade program. With this rebranding effort, we’re excited to share with more people how our jars are making a difference and help them know that they can be a part of that.”

Founded in 1976 by a husband-and-wife team with an entrepreneurial flair, Once Again has grown from a company run out of an 800-square-foot basement into a thriving business that produces millions of pounds of organic and natural nut and seed butters. In 2016, Once Again expanded into a new SQF Level 3 Certified, 40,000 square-foot facility in rural upstate New York where it produces its peanuts

The company’s tree nuts and seed butters are produced in a separate facility nearby. Once Again Nut Butter’s product offerings include new Amoré spreads, along with organic and natural peanut, almond, cashew and seed butters, honey and packaged nuts for retail and foodservice customers.

