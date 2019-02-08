Stevanato Group, through Ompi, and SiO2 Medical Products (SMP) have signed a collaboration agreement to provide SMP’s containers in EZ-fill configuration.

Under the agreement, SMP’s primary containers will now come in industry-recognized Ompi EZ-fill packaging configuration in trays and nest & tubs.

SMP’s pharmaceutical and biologics customers, contract filling organizations, and research laboratories are expected to receive primary containers in new configuration and benefitted from their fill-finish lines and a faster drug product time-to-market

Stevanato Group pharmaceutical systems division marketing director Andrea Zambon said: “With the agreement with SMP, Ompi further strengthens its EZ-fill technology leadership and market positioning in secondary packaging.

“Thanks to our flexible, easy to use, and lean solution, clients can immediately integrate the EZ-fill packaging into their fill-finish lines to commercialize their therapies in the primary container of their choice, now including SMP’s proprietary primary containers.”

SMP is a privately-owned company that manufactures and develops precision-molded containers with engineered polymers like cyclic olefin polymer (COP), and incorporates a thin, transparent, silicon-based coating system composed of organosiloxane and silica nano-layers with distinct surface properties.

This new patented coating system is expected to provide durability and dimensional consistency of plastics with the oxygen barrier properties, ultra-low extractables, and pH stability of silica glass.

This results in expressing best qualities of both plastics and glass containers and gives innovative approach to primary packaging.

SMP founder CEO and chairman Robert S. Abrams said: “We look forward to working with Ompi to fast-track the packaging, transportation, supply, and integration of SMP’s primary containers with existing fill-finish lines. Ompi’s industry-recognized EZ-fill packaging configurations are often requested by our customers, and we are pleased to collaborate to make that request a reality.”

The existing fill-finish processing lines are expected to integrate with the SMP’s primary containers supplied Ompi’s industry-known packaging configurations and would accelerate the commercialization of pharmaceuticals and biologics.

The EZ-fill trays and nest & tubs are capable of mitigating the risk of breakages, cosmetic issues, and particulate generation. Ompi EZ-fill offers a solution that covers clinical trial stage to industrialization.