Omnicell, a leading provider of medication and supply management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies, announced the company will be showcasing the industry's most comprehensive and customizable platform of medication management solutions at the Arab Health Exhibition and Congress from 28-31 January in Dubai.

Arab Health is the largest gathering of healthcare and trade professionals in the Middle East region.

Omnicell will showcase the Company’s recently launched Autonomous Pharmacy vision, a roadmap designed to develop a zero error, fully automated medication management infrastructure, in Hall 2, Stand D10. Through a series of autonomous and digital workflows, powered by Omnicell’s cloud data platform, pharmacy leadership has access to rich data insights and optimization recommendations to address clinical, operational, compliance, and population health challenges.

To execute on the vision of a fully digitized and autonomous pharmacy, Omnicell is integrating the Company’s current offerings and technologies while investing in the most comprehensive set of solutions across two key areas:

Automation – innovative solutions designed to digitize and streamline workflows across the continuum of care. Omnicell’s platform of automation solutions supports medication safety on patient wards, provides more efficient medication storage, dispensing, and filling in the hospital pharmacy, and helps improve medication adherence through automated multimed packaging solutions for outpatient pharmacy, which can result in better patient outcomes.

As an example, the XT Series Automated Medication and Supply Dispensing Cabinets help improve workflow efficiency, medication accountability, and patient safety through the latest hardware technology and smart software features including interoperability with EHR systems and RFID for medical device tracking. Omnicell’s automated dispensing cabinets have received the highest ranking from KLAS for 12 years in a row.i

Intelligence – predictive intelligence that provides actionable insights to better understand medication usage and improve pharmacy supply chain management. Omnicell solutions offer flexibility to manage supplies anywhere in the hospital through enhanced tracking, usage capture and visibility to reduce stockouts or over-ordering inventory.

As an example, Omnicell SupplyX gives the flexibility to manage supplies anywhere in the hospital either in an open shelf environment or through supporting automated dispensing cabinets or RFID systems. Additional benefits include better implant tracking through lot and serial tracking. Omnicell Analytics software reduces the time needed to audit clinician transactions at the automated dispensing cabinets and helps facilitate documentation of suspected diversion.

“Omnicell continues to work with our hospital partners to deliver smart, industry leading technology,” said Arthur Van Dongen, general manager, International at Omnicell. “Partnering with us on this Autonomous Pharmacy vision offers the opportunity to reduce the risk of human error, improve patient safety, simplify workflow, and ultimately decrease costs.”

Source: Company Press Release