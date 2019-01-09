Printing and fulfillment services provider Oliver Printing & Packaging has acquired DISC Graphics, a manufacturer of specialty packaging, to further strengthen its platform by bringing new markets, customers, capabilities and capacity.

Based in Hauppauge of New York, DISC Graphics serves the pharmaceutical, health & beauty, food and beverage, and consumer products markets with high-quality folding carton packaging, micro-fluted corrugated boxes and pressure sensitive labels.

As part of the Oliver platform, DISC Graphics will continue to provide packaging solutions from its current facility.

Oliver president/CEO Dan Rodenbush said: “We could not be more excited to welcome the DISC team to the Oliver Pohlig family. Oliver, Pohlig and DISC are highly complementary with similar customer-centric cultures and market-leading production capabilities.”

DISC Graphics CEO Don Sinkin said: “We are thrilled to join forces with Oliver and Pohlig. Together, we will be able to better serve our combined customer base with additional resources, equipment and capabilities.”

Since Pfingsten became majority shareholder in May 2016, Oliver Printing & Packaging said that it has made significant investments in modern equipment, facilities and people.

Operationally focused private equity firm, Pfingsten is headquartered in Chicago of Illinois and has representative offices in ChangAn of China, New Delhi and Chennai of India.

The current acquisition of DISC Graphics represents Oliver Printing & Packaging’s second strategic acquisition that aligns with Pfingsten’s strategy of creating a leading provider of innovative, high quality packaging solutions.

In August 2017, the company acquired Pohlig Packaging, which is headquartered in Richmond of Virginia, US.

Pohlig Packaging manufactures folding cartons, micro-fluted corrugated boxes and setup boxes, serving the food and grocery, consumer products, automotive aftermarket and healthcare markets.

To support the acquisition of Pohlig Packaging, NXT Capital has provided a senior secured credit facility to Oliver. NXT Capital has served as the sole lead arranger, administrative agent and sole bookrunner for the transaction.

Oliver Printing & Packaging also provides project consultation, structural design, digital/offset printing, die-cutting, folding and gluing, foil stamping, emboss/deboss tagging, tipping, assembly and kit packing, distribution, shipping, and mailing services.