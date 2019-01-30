Serializable packaging products manufacturer Oliver Healthcare Packaging has acquired US-based medical packaging provider CleanCut Technologies for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Anaheim of California, CleanCut Technologies provides complete packaging services and solutions for the customers in the medical device industry.

As part of the deal, Oliver Healthcare will acquire CleanCut’s full packaging product portfolio, comprising patented clipless dispensers for catheters and guidewires, mounting cards, pouches, lids, cartons and shippers.

CleanCut’s clipless dispensers feature sleek, slim and symmetrical design, which helps protect device during shipping and storage, as well as enhance performance during surgical procedures.

The firm’s dispenser integrated system kit (DISK) includes a clipless dispenser thermally bonded to a pouch to provide additional retention and packaging of procedurally related components such as syringes, luers, and needles.

CleanCut has also optimized DISK through adding second coiled hoop to the backer card, and created advanced packaging solution dual hoop catheter DISK to distribute different size catheters and guidewires in one system.

Oliver Healthcare Packaging president and CEO Mike Benevento said: “Both Oliver and CleanCut are exclusively focused on medical packaging, an important point of differentiation in the packaging industry, and one our customers truly appreciate.

“With an impressive product portfolio, their West coast location and an exceptional design team, this partnership will deliver the technical expertise, customer service and speed-to-market our customers need to succeed.”

The deal also covers rights related to design and prototyping, 3D printing, tube flaring, pad printing and contract packaging.

In addition, Oliver Healthcare will acquire CleanCut’s California-based facility with around 70,000ft² of space, including ISO class 7 & class 8 cleanroom manufacturing, warehousing and office space.

CleanCut Technologies president Tim Bell said: “There is great collaboration between our two companies, and we see this as an important part of our collective evolution as a leading provider of sterile barrier packaging to the global healthcare industry.”

Based in Grand Rapids of Michigan, Oliver Healthcare Packaging provides pouches, lidding, roll stock and mounting cards for the global healthcare industry.

The firm’s products help in protecting medical devices and pharmaceutical products across the sterilization, shipment and storage processes.