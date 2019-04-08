OKI Europe has announced the launch of its new C800 Series of ultra-compact A3 colour printers that produces professional results in-house for every type of business.

With a focus on delivering value for organisations that typically outsource print jobs, the C800 Series has been developed to handle any print job large or small, quickly and cost effectively.

Featuring OKI’s pioneering digital LED technology, the C800 Series can handle an unrivalled range of media in HD colour, from pre-cut media to eye-catching posters and expansive banners. It’s compact size, fast print speeds and high quality results make the C800 Series a perfect choice for any business type, particularly retailers.

OKI’s new energy-efficient fusing technology means it’s quick to wake-up, warm up and quieten down allowing businesses using the C800 Series to save time and energy without compromising on quality or performance.

The C800 Series is the smallest A3 colour business printer on the market, and includes the versatile C824 which is ideal for individuals and workgroups with different needs and delivers affordable day-to-day document printing and outstanding high-impact results on a wide range of sales and marketing materials. Users can also access troubleshooting video content from the OKI Mobile Print App. Private Print and optional Card Release user authentication technology prevents unauthorised access and helps to protect corporate data. Fully equipped to handle both light and heavier paper weights, from 64 up to 256gsm in 1200 x 600dpi resolution, the C824 handles documents in A6 up to A3 sizes, including banners up to 1.3m.

The C834 delivers the same benefits as the C824 and has wireless as standard, tap and print functionality so users can print directly from smartphones or tablets (Android only) and is AirPrint by Apple Inc enabled and Google Cloud Print 2.0 ready. The C834 delivers outstanding High Definition ProQ2400 multi-level output quality and 1200 x 600dpi resolution for sharp, clear fine print that is easy to read. Additionally, the C834 offers lower running costs, thanks to high capacity consumables.

With all the features of the C834, the C844 takes professional sales, marketing and customer signage to the next level delivering super sharp, high-quality text and images in 1200 x 1200dpi print resolution.

Each printer in the in C800 Series is equipped with a clear, easy-to-use screen and is Blue Angel certified* for energy efficiency. OKI’s new fuser saves energy while Auto-Off mode automatically powers down to less than 0.15W when not in use, further driving up energy efficiency.

Automatic duplex printing reduces paper usage and customers can access OKI’s free consumables recycling programme, helping businesses to operate as sustainably and cost-effectively as possible when it comes to printing in-house.

“The launch of the new C800 series of A3 colour printers marks an exciting step for in-house printing,” says Anna Emilia Dorrington, Senior Product Marketing Manager, OKI Europe Ltd. “Further pushing OKI’s mantra of making printing accessible to all, businesses can print more in-house without sacrificing on quality. This creates so much potential for any business type, whether it be retailers in automotive, fashion, food and beverage or beyond. High impact customer and visual communications can be created quickly, easily and affordably to the same quality you would expect from a professional third party print house.”

“Although the C800 Series is perfect for retailers – any type of business can benefit from this ground breaking new range of printers. From brochures and banners to everyday business documents, to pre-cut media such as labels, tags and certificates, the C800 Series opens up a world of possibilities while taking up the smallest possible footprint.”

Source: Company Press Release