Indonesian printer Ohtomi has installed a 10-color EF 430 multi-substrate flexo press from Dutch press manufacturer MPS.

The machine, which features MPS’ Automated Print Control (APC) package, is Ohtomi’s first MPS machine investment and fourth flexo press.

The company said that the APC package offers the ultimate in print setting control for users to further increase productivity of the EF press.

Ohtomi marketing director Hiroyoshi Oshima said: “In our manufacturing facility, we have 25 letterpress machines, running production of 50-60% of the total print jobs. We embraced flexo as a better alternative for longer print runs.

“Automation and pressure control has improved considerably in flexo. Nowadays, flexo offers offset quality, which is a great advantage combined with higher productivity compared to letterpress.”

Ohtomi has plans to invest in at least one additional MPS press within a year, and purchase more in the future.

Oshima added: “Service was one of the main reasons we chose MPS, next to their proven reputation of offering the highest print quality and productivity.

“The MPS service organization is very organized and customer-focused, with their offering the Red Box with spare parts, remote support, as well as local expert engineer service from their regional office in Kuala Lumpur. We also have a good relationship with Ahmad Sopian, the local MPS agent in Indonesia.”

The MPS EF automated multi-substrate flexo press has been designed especially for label production and flexible packaging printing.

The UV, hot-air and LED drying technology features allow the users to print on a wide variety of substrates, including thin film, paper, cartonboard, shrink sleeves, inmould, lamitube and flexible packaging.

MPS conducted Factory Acceptance Test for the flexo press in November 2018 at its headquarters in the Netherlands.

During the testing, two Ohtomi press operators received extensive flexo training in machine operation, maintenance and troubleshooting to ensure maximum results from the new flexo press.

Employing 200 people, Ohtomi operates three facilities with main factory located in Jakarta, Indonesia.