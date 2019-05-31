Specialty coffee company NuZee is set to introduce a fully recyclable packaging solution for its single serve pour over coffee.

From the second half of this year, NuZee will provide coffee co-packing customers with a recyclable and biodegradable packaging option.

NuZee has signed an exclusive agreement with global packaging specialist Huhtamaki, under which the coffee company will use Huhtamaki’s next-generation blueloop line of recyclable flexible packaging to produce the pouch that holds each single serve pour over Drip Cup.

NuZee CEO Masa Higashida said: “As we grow, we must continue to evolve and transform the principles of sustainability into practice. We believe that our agreement with Huhtamaki reflects this commitment and we are proud to offer this zero-landfill packaging option to our co-packing clients.”

The new single serve pour over coffee packaging solution features customised box and disposable filter with pre-measured premium coffee, which is sealed within a nitrogen-flushed pouch.

NuZee said that the customised box, coffee and filter are all recyclable, while the pouch is not recyclable because of films and coatings used to preserve the freshness of the coffee.

However, the use of Huhtamaki’s blueloop packaging film in the production of the nitrogen-flushed pouch helps to create a 100% fully recyclable, zero-landfill packaging solution, which maintains the quality and freshness of the coffee.

Huhtamaki’s new blueloop solutions are mono-material structures made from PP, PE and paper, which are standard materials that are widely recycled and will have an economically viable use after collection.

NuZee’s Vista facility is claimed to be the only currently operating and certified single-serve pour over coffee manufacturing and co-packing facility in the US.

The company owns the exclusive North America rights to use the machinery required to produce this product.

NuZee president and COO Travis Gorney said: “We are very excited to be working with Huhtamaki to bring this innovative and environmentally-friendly packaging solution to market.

“We believe that the zero-landfill packaging option is an important competitive advantage as we pivot our business model towards co-packing and private-labeling single serve pour over coffee for regional and global brands.”