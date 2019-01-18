Nuun, the best selling sports drink supplement brand in sports specialty and natural foods retail, has renovated their flagship product line with improved performance, consumer experience and packaging.

The line is now called Sport, and it replaces the product line previously named Electrolytes. Upgrades include cleaner ingredients, optimized electrolyte profile, improved taste, reduced dissolve time, and streamlined branding and packaging. The line is also now certified Non-GMO Project, Kosher, and Informed-Sport.

“At Nuun we often ask ourselves, ‘If we started over today, how would we do it’,” shared Kevin Rutherford, Nuun President and CEO.

“This growth mindset has led our team to achieve extraordinary impact, and it is the approach we took when challenging ourselves to improve the product that launched the Nuun brand over 15 years ago. We believe Nuun Sport is the new benchmark in the ‘better for you’ and ‘better for the planet’ sports and natural hydration categories.”

Designed by athletes, for optimal hydration before, during and after workouts and activity, Nuun Sport replaces the Nuun Electrolytes line with cleaner ingredients that work better for the body. The line was previously plant-based, free of artificial ingredients, vegan, and gluten free, and has now additionally earned Non-GMO Project, Kosher and Informed-Sport third party verifications.

The performance of Nuun Sport has also been improved utilizing the latest in exercise physiology with an optimized electrolyte profile, in precise dosages of all five electrolytes. “We added chloride to the electrolyte profile given its role in fluid transport and electrolyte balance together with sodium, potassium, magnesium, and calcium,” added Vishal Patel, Nuun Senior Research and Development Manager. “To maximize water absorption, we also updated the sodium and potassium values to achieve the ideal ratio of two to one.”

Enhanced consumer experience was also a key innovation goal with Nuun Sport, and blind taste research was conducted with current users and non-users of Nuun to validate the achievement of improved taste across all thirteen flavors.

The flavor and sweetness in Nuun Sport is derived from Non-GMO natural flavors and high quality stevia leaf extract. In addition, the Nuun Sport flavors with caffeine include 40mg of organic green tea extract. With the refinement of ingredients, the Nuun team was also able to reduce the dissolve time allowing consumers to enjoy the product sooner.

“Nuun Sport offered us the opportunity to update the branding and packaging across all of our products,” said Lisa Spencer, Nuun Vice President of Marketing. “Consumers will more easily be able to choose what Nuun is right for them from our current and future lines of hydration products while recognizing their favorite flavors.”

