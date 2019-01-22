Netherlands-based Novio Packaging Group has acquired German-Swiss packaging firm Flacopac/Deflaco for an undisclosed sum.

Flacopac, along with Deflaco, is engaged in the development of advanced packaging systems with glass and plastic. The German-Swiss group also provides tubular glass and sampling services to the customers.

The acquisition will help Novio Packaging to increase its market share in Europe, in addition to optimizing its expertise in the industry.

The acquired business will also allow Novio Packaging to expand its range of services and products to the company.

Novio Packaging Group managing directors Marck Jansen and Erik Trum said: “These acquisitions allow us to combine our strengths to create a broader product offer, particularly in the cosmetics and perfume sectors.

“Furthermore, the addition of strong markets such as Germany and Switzerland to our sales region will allow us to consolidate and further strengthen our position in Europe.”

Novio acquired Haal Verpakkingen and Scandinavian Packaging in 2018, and now acquired Germany’s Flacopac and Switzerland-based sister firm Deflaco to expand its sales channels and customer base in Europe.

Novio said that Flacopac and Deflaco will continue their development activities at the existing sites and no staff changes are planned.

Schmidt is said to be associated with both companies in the role of a consultant, while Hans-Jürgen Schmidt continues as the managing director of Flacopac and Melanie von Escher continues to manage Deflaco.

In addition, Flacopac and Deflaco will continue to carry out operations with their current names during the coming year.

Flacopac/Deflaco founder Jürgen Schmidt said: “As part of the Novio Packaging Group, we will be able to develop our products and innovations more intensively and market them throughout Europe.

“The acquisition is undoubtedly a step in the direction of an even more positive future as it gives us greater buying power, expands our range and improves overall professionalism.”

Since 1978, Novio Packaging Group has been distributing primary packaging products and packaging solutions ranging from pharmaceuticals and cosmetics to food and household goods.