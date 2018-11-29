India-based converter Novelty Creations has purchased eight-color Nilpeter FB-330 press, as part of its efforts to expand into roll-to-roll label production.

Nilpeter has developed FB-Line for efficient label printing, and added advanced features to offer increased automation and operator friendliness.

The FB-line is provided with automated plate positioning system (APPS), pre-register and re-register functionality. It will help print value-added labels in an efficient manner at high speeds.

Available in 13” and 16” widths, the FB-Line is suitable for flexible label printing applications. The printer can be customized from basic configuration to an advanced configuration to meet various requirements.

In addition, the FB-Line can be added with value-added features such as lamination, cold foil, hot foil, gravure, and screen printing, as per the requirements.

Novelty Creations’ Baby Joseph said: “We are an offset label printer and print high volume jobs from 50,000 to 100,000 labels for the agrochemical industry, and we cater to pharmaceutical industry as well.

“We felt the need to convert labels in roll-to-roll form so have opted for a UV flexo press with value-added features such as cold foil, delam/relam and turnbar, among others. This will not only speed up production but also will give high quality labels to our customers.”

Novelty Creations is set to open a new facility for its flexo business in Ankleshwar, Gujarat. The firm also checked various slitting, rewinding and inspection systems at Labelexpo India.

Nilpeter India sales country head Manish Kapoor said: “It is a modular machine and any unit can be retrofitted to it according to the customer’s requirement.”

Nilpeter provides narrow web flexo, offset, and digital printing solutions to its customers. The firm’s machines can be used to produce the full spectrum of labels and packaging from all types of materials.

The firm’s product portfolio is comprised of FA-Line, MO-Line, FB-Line and Panorama.

FA-Line is the premium flexo line for multi-substrate printing, MO-Line is the offset precision line for enhanced flexibility, FB-Line is the value flexo line for performance and durability, and Panorama is the complete digital solution.