Canada-based Norprint has purchased an MGI Meteor DP8700 XL+ digital press as part of its plan to expand business into the US market.

Norprint, a long-time partner of Konica Minolta, is engaged in printing and manufacturing of magnetic and plastic specialty products.

It operates through five major divisions which include custom magnet printing, custom plastic printing, roll label printing, cardstock & coupon printing, and affixing services.

Integrated with inline digital hot foiling capabilities, the new press allows Norprint to offer custom foil finishing for a number of applications including paper, plastics, envelopes, among others.

Norprint CEO and president Cesar Cabrera said: “Konica Minolta has been a tremendous partner for us over the ten plus years that we have been using their digital print technology, and now with the MGI Meteor DP8700 XL+ we’ll be able to offer our customers an even greater breadth of services.

“With this press, we can scale up from a few hundred impressions to thousands of impressions per day, and the value-add and retention of a printed piece increases dramatically through the addition of a custom finish.

“To achieve stable and consistent growth in this industry you need to remain competitive, and we’re doing just that by offering our clients niche print and finishing options.”

Designed to allow allows for printing on substrates of up to 330×1,200mm in size and with weights of up to 400gsm, the MGI Meteor DP8700 XL+ digital press offers inline digital hot foiling with a virtually unlimited number of color options.

The press features an intelligent substrate management system designed to automatically adjust print settings to optimize for each kind of printable-substrate, including paper, plastics/synthetics, and envelopes.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) marketing senior director Norm Bussolaro said: “The unique combination of printing press and post-press foiling system are really what make the MGI Meteor DP8700 XL+ such an innovative, and industry-leading product.

“Foil stamping once required the use of expensive dies and metal plates but today, thanks to advancements in digital print and finishing technology, you can achieve remarkable foil effects at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional methods.

Norprint manufactures specialty printed products including plastic products, roll labels, magnetic products, variable data services, digital foil solutions, affixing services, cardstock, coupons, among others.