Nordic Cold Chain Solutions, a global leader in temperature-controlled cold chain packaging solutions, proudly introduces Nordic Ice Drain Safe, the world’s first drain-friendly gel pack refrigerant.

Developed from the need of temperature-controlled packaging customers who receive routine shipments but do not have an efficient way to reuse or dispose of gel packs. Nordic Ice Drain Safe gel packs are either completely reusable or disposable at the discretion of the recipient. Years in the making, Nordic Ice Drain Safe solves one of the fundamental detractors of reusable gel packs; they are difficult to recycle or dispose of properly.

“Recipients don’t mind having a few gel packs to refreeze and use, because they are practical,” says Keith Baechle, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Nordic Cold Chain Solutions. “Many thermally-protected products involve routine deliveries and can contain several pounds of gel packs. Until now, customers have struggled with what to do with all the extras they continue to receive.”

Previously, unwanted gel packs would end up in landfills even though their packaging is recyclable, the gel refrigerant could only be disposed in the trash. Effectively, gel-pack refrigerant compounds cannot be disposed down conventional plumbing without creating clogs. Nordic Cold Chain Solutions’ Nordic Ice Drain Safe gel packs use a newly developed, proprietary refrigerant that readily breaks down in the waste stream. The gel packs can be clipped open, emptied into a sink, and safely flushed with water down the drain. The empty pouch can be recycled anywhere number 4 plastics are accepted, making Nordic Ice gel packs recyclable.

“We have developed a safe, non-toxic, high-performance refrigerant that demonstrates the same thermal efficiency as its industry-leading predecessor,” says Baechle. He was personally and painstakingly involved with the research and development of the new compound. Nordic Ice Drain safe is an ideal packaging solution for a wide range of industries including home meal kits, pharmaceutical shipments, veterinary medicines, specialty foods, and other consumer products that require thermal protection during transport. “Drain Safe is the only refrigerant that allows recipients the choice of environmental responsibility. The importance of that is hard to ignore.”

Nordic Cold Chain Solutions has been an industry leader in temperature-controlled cold chain packaging and logistics since 2004. A dedicated solutions provider, the Nordic team works with clients to analyze a specific product’s size and attributes, intended transit durations and logistics, and other salient variables to develop effective item-specific packaging.

“Customization is an important part of the services we offer,” says Baechle. “Working with clients to devise ideal solutions for getting products safely to customers is both the work and the reward for Nordic Cold Chain Solutions.”

