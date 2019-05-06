SCREEN Americas and Nilpeter USA, who recently announced their partnership for meeting the needs of the label and packaging market with the PANORAMA digital label printing platform, have established a comprehensive go-to-market program to help label/packaging printers and converters take advantage of the remarkable flexibility built into the PANORAMA solution and profit from the synergy between the two companies.

The PANORAMA one-source go-to-market program includes market evaluation, utilization analyses, ROI data consulting, plus sales, service and supplies. It taps Nilpeter’s 100-year heritage of service within the packaging industry for narrow web FLEXO printing, manufacturing and converting solutions while taking full measure of SCREEN’s 150-year history of scanning, prepress workflow, color reproduction and print-on-demand, digital inkjet solutions development.

The PANORAMA product line consists of Nilpeter Flexo units, SCREEN digital inkjet presses and Nilpeter converting solutions that can be configured to fit customer needs – all inline, all from the Nilpeter and Screen coalition. PANORAMA can operate as a Stand-alone Digital Press solution, as a combined Digital Press and Converting Solution and as a Hybrid that integrates FLEXO units, the Digital Press and Converting Solutions.

Both Nilpeter and SCREEN serve industries in transition from an older world of conventional analog production to next generation, Clean Hand manufacturing and production. The two companies see the opportunity to combine their expertise and leadership in both FLEXO manufacturing and digital inkjet printing to help customers navigate this transition with best in-class solutions, manufacturing know how and digital print expertise.

“The narrow web FLEXO market has experienced healthy growth for some time, but we know the same business pressures that we’ve seen impact other print markets are affecting the packaging industry as well,” said Ken Ingram, President, SCREEN Americas, in a recent interview with a respected packaging industry trade publication.

In the same article and interview, Lenny DeGirolmo, President/Managing Director for Nilpeter USA added, “Our customers have one foot in two worlds. They’re serving customers who have built brands on 30 years of analog print methods and yet they need to help them meet the challenge of next generation problems: faster time to market, late stage customization and SKU proliferation.”

Over the last several years, Nilpeter has made significant investments in advanced machine manufacturing to improve quality, increase efficiencies and shrink delivery times to market. As a result Nilpeter has achieved market share leadership in the narrow web label and packaging markets.

During that same time, SCREEN has built on over 18 years of inkjet experience to take a leadership position in global market share of production-class, continuous feed inkjet presses for diverse markets including label and packaging, commercial, transactional, direct mail and book and publication printing.

Both leaders, DeGirolmo and Ingram, share the excitement in pooling their talents within the label and packaging market. “Coming together as one organization in this market, that’s the value we’re going to bring to the customer… instead of working with multiple providers, they’re working with one face. And with the alignment of our efforts and proven practices, we can help label converters and printers make informed decisions as to what options will best meet their specific company and market needs whether Digital, FLEXO, Hybrid, Converting… or all of the above!”

