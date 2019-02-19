Nice, a newly formed startup in the wine market, has launched its Pale Rosé and Sauvignon Blanc in a can, which is available at 600 Sainsbury’s stores across the UK.

Nice is being led by two South London based entrepreneurs Lucy Wright and Jeremy May.

The wine producer said that the 250ml slimline cans are 100% recyclable and are perfect to drink on the train, move, beach, picnic or at a festival.

Nice said that their new Pale Rosé and Blanc Sauvignon wines, both are dry, crisp, vegan, very swiggable, and sourced from family-run vineyards. The company has sourced Pale Rosé from just outside Montpellier and their Sauvignon Blanc from Cotes de Gascogne, France.

Prior to launch, the founders achieved £300,000 investment from angel investors using their depth of experience, confidence and know-how. Cassandra Stavrou and Ryan Kohn of Propercorn have played important role in this investment.

Ryan said: “Cassandra and I come across a lot of exciting food and drink businesses, but it’s often the simple ideas that really grab our attention. Quality wine in a can that is accessible to all makes real sense to us, especially given Nice’s strong brand identity, convenience and environmental benefits.

“Jeremy was one of our early Propercorn employees, responsible for building our export business, so we have huge confidence in his tenacity and in Lucy and Jeremy’s proven track record as entrepreneurs.”

The wine packed in cans address endlessly recyclability, light enough to take on any outings, and there is no need to pull the cork on an entire bottle.

Sainsbury’s Tom Elliot said: “Nice is quality wine in a can that has mass market appeal and is 100% recyclable, which made it a no-brainer to Sainsbury’s. We have seen fantastic growth in single formats and convenience, and this category has performed phenomenally in the US. We love the brand; the cans will really pop on-shelf.

“We were also impressed by the two very experienced and ambitious Co-Founders driving the business forward. We’re looking forward to seeing the reaction of our shoppers as we roll Nice out to 600 stores across the country. We think the convenience element will be especially promising for the picnicking and festival season.”