NewAge Industries completes Southampton facility expansion in US

NewAge Industries / AdvantaPure has completed the expansion of its facility in Southampton, Pennsylvania, US.

NewAge recently completed renovation of 43,000ft² of existing space at its headquarters near Philadelphia.

The renovated area now houses various new ISO Class 7 and 8 clean rooms for silicone tubing production, molded component operations, quality inspection and packaging for its AdvantaPure high-purity products.

Newly constructed warehouse space was included in the renovation. The project took nearly two years from demolition to completion and cost $10m.

The products manufactured at the facility will be used for applications in the biopharm, pharmaceutical and other clean application industries.

NewAge Industries/AdvantaPure CEO Ken Baker said: “We needed additional clean rooms to manufacture more high-purity tubing and components to meet our customers’ needs, but we didn’t want to add a random room next to our other clean rooms.

“This new area was designed and built from the ground up, with a vetted, product flow-through design for raw materials, extrusion, molding, quality inspection and packaging.”

Montgomeryville-based AES Clean Technology has carried out engineering, design and construction of the project, which is valued at around $10m.

The company has constructed new clean rooms at NewAge’s headquarters in Southampton, which is north of Philadelphia.

The newly developed rooms comprised of manufacturing suites and inspection areas, with total space of 20,000ft². It also renovated another 20,000ft² for warehouse applications.

Baker further added: “Our intent was to move and validate our manufacturing equipment in phases to avoid any production stoppages or product shortages. We accomplished that, but we also decided to add more extrusion equipment and mold presses.”

The company noted that its major customers inspected the new clean rooms and approved them for production of their orders involving AdvantaSil platinum-cured silicone tubing and reinforced hose, single-use molded tubing assemblies and BioClosure container closure systems.

Established in 1954, NewAge produces plastic and rubber tubing in reinforced and unreinforced styles.

NewAge’s AdvantaPure division is specialized in producing tubing, hose, single-use process tubing manifolds, container closure systems, and other molded components for the pharmaceutical, biopharm, biomedical, food, beverage and chemical industries.

The firm’s Verigenics division produces automated product identification systems, including gamma stable RFID tags and labels.