New Holland Brewing Company, an artisan craft brewer based in Holland, Michigan, is introducing a new look for their flagship recipe, after 17 years introducing its legendary Dragon's Milk Bourbon Barrel-Aged stout to fans around the country.

To celebrate the re-brand, the company is also releasing a never-before tasted brew: Dragon’s Milk Reserve – Banana Coconut.

New Holland Brewing Company president Brett VanderKamp said: “Synonymous with its name, Dragon’s Milk has become its own legend and we’re proud of its heritage as the best liquid in our house.

“We are passionate about the stout’s full, warming and rich blend comprising roasted malt characteristics complemented by smooth vanilla and oak flavors. Our new packaging aims to celebrate the complexity of the beer while paying tribute to its bold, rich undertones.”

Recognized for creativity and artistry, New Holland’s Dragon’s Milk stout exemplifies the brewery’s commitment to craftmanship. The stout boasts flavorful, rich, robust characteristics that lend themselves to unique seasonal flavor combinations.

The updated packaging, retail elements and branded merchandise will shift to a premium all-black base, allowing the hallmark dragon emblem to serve as the visual focus in place of the brewery’s own logo. Gradient dragon scales provide a nod to the stout’s name while mimicking the way foam dissipates in the glass when poured.

vailable in September and bringing the traditional roasted, malty and smooth characteristics of Dragon’s Milk, Banana Coconut features hints of real banana, plantain and coconut delivered in a creamy, rich bourbon barrel-aged stout. 11% alcohol, 30IBU.

Malts: 2-row, Munich, Caramel, Flaked Barley, Chocolate, Black and Honey

Hops: Nugget, Brewer’s Gold

Dragon’s Milk Reserve – Banana Coconut is available until sold out and is released on draft and in single 12-ounce bottles, 4-packs of 12-ounce bottles and 24-pack cases of 12-ounce bottles.

For more than 20 years, New Holland Brewing Company has been an integral member of the artisan approach, pursuing playful creativity in its authentic beer, spirits and foodservice. New Holland believes the notion of craft lives in fostering rich experiences for customers, including at its two brewpubs in Grand Rapids and Holland, Michigan.

Source: Company Press Release