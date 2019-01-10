Nestlé Waters North America (NWNA) has acquired a bottling facility in High Springs, Florida from Ice River Springs Marianna.

The 300,000 square foot facility will be NWNA’s third manufacturing location in Florida, including its operations in Madison and Pasco counties. The transaction closed on December 28, 2018, and there will be a brief mutually agreed upon post-close transition. Purchase terms were not disclosed.

Nestlé Waters North America technical and production executive vice president Alex Gregorian said: “We are evolving our operations to better support the future needs of our business and position the company for long-term success.

“This strategically located facility will enable us to more efficiently serve current and future customers of our popular Zephyrhills Natural Spring Water and Nestlé Pure Life bottled water brands. We look forward to being a part of the High Springs community.”

Ice River Springs co-owner Sandy Gott said: “Nestlé Waters North America has a strong track record of water stewardship and springs protection, making it a great home for the business as it continues to grow the bottled water industry here in High Springs.

“Over the past six years, the High Springs team and facility has been a great success for our company. Ice River Springs will transition our Florida business to our new plant in Miami.”

Source: Company Press Release