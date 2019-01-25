Nestlé's Häagen-Dazs brand announced a new service in partnership with global recycling organization TerraCycle, which will provide a first-of-its-kind home delivery service to consumers called Loop.

Loop will enable consumers to responsibly enjoy Häagen-Dazs and other household favorite foods and personal care products in customized, durable packaging that are collected, cleaned, refilled and re-used—all from the consumer’s front door step.

Announced at the World Economic Forum, Loop was created to provide a solution to one of the world’s most pressing environmental issues: waste. Häagen-Dazs, alongside brands from other major CPG industry partners, examined its supply chain to identify ways to innovate in packaging, production and distribution. At the same time, the new service should maintain affordability and improve convenience and the consumer experience.

“Loop provides a much-needed innovation platform, challenging companies to take a fresh look at our value chains and integrate reusable product packaging as part of our efforts to waste-reduction,” said Laurent Freixe, Nestlé CEO for Zone Americas.

“Nestlé is proud to be a founding investor and partner of Loop. It’s a critical part of our commitment to work with consumers to protect our planet for future generations.”

With the launch of Loop, Häagen-Dazs is debuting a reusable stainless steel double-walled ice cream container, designed by Nestlé’s global research and development group in Bakersfield, CA, that elevates the consumer experience and keeps the ice cream at optimal condition.

The design and transportation will keep the ice cream fresh and cold from the moment the canisters are filled until they are delivered to consumers’ homes. The canister also ensures that when it is opened, the ice cream melts more quickly at the top than at the bottom of the container. This allows people to enjoy it perfectly without the ice cream melting.

Consumers shopping for Häagen-Dazs on Loop can select from non-dairy options (Chocolate Salted Fudge, Coconut Caramel and Mocha Chocolate Cookie) or from traditional favorites (Vanilla or Strawberry) during the New York City pilot of the program, scheduled to launch in the first half of 2019.

Nestlé joins Loop as it expands its global efforts to develop new packaging solutions and minimize its impact on the environment:

By 2025 the company has committed to making 100 percent of its packaging recyclable or reusable. It recently announced a series of specific actions to help reach this commitment, with a particular focus on avoiding plastic waste.

Nestlé recently shared that its U.S. bottled water portfolio will use 25 percent recycled plastic by 2021 and will reach 50 percent recycled plastic by 2025.

Last month, Nestlé announced the creation of the Nestlé Institute of Packaging Sciences dedicated to the discovery and development of functional, safe and environmentally friendly packaging solutions.

