Switzerland-based international multi-brand food and drink company Nestlé has launched the Nesquik All Natural powder in recyclable paper packaging.

Nestlé said that it is planning to launch the new Nesquik All Natural in the European markets France, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Spain, in the coming weeks.

The new All Natural line is placed alongside the existing Nesquik range, and is expected to be rolled out to other European countries in the near future.

The Nesquik All Natural features simplified list of just five natural ingredients and has more cocoa that gives a rich cocoa taste than existing Nesquik products. The product also features less sugar, and uses raw cane sugar in place of processed white sugar.

Nesquik All Natural is being manufactured in the company’s factory for powdered drinks in Szerencs, Hungary, and the cocoa for production is responsibly sourced from West Africa under the Nestlé Cocoa Plan.

Nestlé Cocoa and Malt Beverages Head Michelle Alvarillo said: “We’re proud to be able to launch Nesquik All Natural as a new addition to the range, providing parents with an all-natural option with a simplified ingredients list, more cocoa and less sugar in a recyclable paper packaging.

“This is part of our commitment at Nestlé to offer more natural, sustainable and nutritious choices while maintaining the great taste that people know and love.”

For the newly launched product, a new pouch made of a coated paper is used for packaging that is recyclable in the paper stream. The paper is from sustainable sources, certified by the Forest Stewardship Council.

The company said that it tests the pouches to ensure that they keep the Nesquik powder in perfect condition during transport and storage.

Nestle Europe, Middle East and North Africa dairy category head Yasser AbdulMalak said: “The recyclable paper pouch is the first of its kind, one of our key initiatives towards providing more sustainable packaging across our product portfolio.

“Moving from plastic to paper is a big challenge, but an important step in designing the food packaging of the future. We have taken that step today to ensure we truly meet consumers’ demand for more natural and sustainable food.”

Nestlé has launched the new Nesquik within two months after its commitment to accelerate action to tackle plastic waste and Nesquik is one of the first products to ensure shifting from recyclable plastic to recyclable paper packaging.