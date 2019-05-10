Hoffmann Neopac, a Swiss metal and plastic packaging producer, is set to inaugurate its first US facility in Wilson, North Carolina.

With its latest move, the company will now join Tube Council of North America as Neopac US Inc.

The Tube Council of North America is a non-profit organization dedicated to offer educational resources and networking opportunities to professionals in the tube industry.

Covering an area of 37,000ft², the new facility will feature a high-speed tube line and floorspace for several additional packaging lines.

The Wilson plant is capable of supporting the production of approximately 80 million tubes annually.

The company said that it intends to serve the needs of the North American market in a two-fold capacity in the small tubes niche, for use in pharma, cosmetics and animal health sectors, and also for emerging applications like cannabis-based creams and liquids.

In addition, small-diameter tubes are also planned to be produced at the North Carolina plant utilizing the company’s owned Polyfoil technology, the blend of materials providing advanced barrier properties for products requiring ample protection against moisture, oxygen and other potentially harmful external factors.

The products packed in Polyfoil solutions are said to have a longer shelf life compared to the products stored in conventional polyethylene (PE) or polypropylene (PP) packaging.

Hoffmann Neopac pharma sales and marketing head Martina Christiansen said: “We are thrilled to be welcomed to such a prestigious organization within the industry, especially as we expand our product line and launch our first North American facility.

“Membership on the Tube Council solidifies Neopac’s growing global presence and continued leadership as a tube manufacturer.”

Neopac said that it has a comprehensive line of tube solutions in its products portfolio and has joined the Tube Council of North America as Neopac US.

The Tube Council of North America executive secretary & treasurer Steven Canfield said: “It’s exciting to welcome Neopac US as the newest member of the Tube Council – doubly so as its first US manufacturing facility commences production.

“Considering Neopac’s exemplary reputation abroad, we’re confident that the new U.S. facility will be a tremendous addition to the manufacturing landscape on this side of the Atlantic.”