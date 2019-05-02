After announcing a partnership with the Research Center for Respiratory Diseases (CEPR) of Inserm/University of Tours in April 2017, Nemera is presenting enhanced drug deposition results compared to classic nasal sprays with RetroNose.

The nasal route of administration is easily accessible; it allows a focused efficacy and an outstanding usability, making patients’ lives easier than other types of treatments.

That’s why Nemera has collaborated with CEPR to develop a different and portable delivery technology called RetroNose for a better drug deposition in the distal region of the nose, without lung deposition.

RetroNose uses a breath-actuated pMDI to administer the drug through the buccal cavity during the nasal expiratory phase. The drug particles enter the nasal cavities through the rhinopharynx, which has a significant impact on drug deposition profile.

How does it work?

During DDL 2018, we showed that RetroNose allows a more homogeneous and reproducible deposition in the different target regions of the nasal cavity compared to classic nasal spray

Source: Company Press Release