Nelipak Healthcare Packaging has collaborated with Optel Group to commercialize a new seal inspection technology for the medical device market.

The companies have entered into an agreement of intent to explore commercial opportunities to launch a new seal inspection technology.

According to Nelipak, the quality of the packaging seal is predominant to maintain the necessary sterility of the medical devices.

Combining Optel’s technology with Nelipak’s expertise in healthcare packaging, the firms intend to commercialize a solution to verify the quality of a seal in real time and controlled environments while detecting contaminants and other anomalies such as creases.

The process is said to take few seconds to minimize the impact on production and OEE figures, as well as eliminate the risk of human error during visual inspection.

Optel senior account director Michael Butler said: “Foreign-body contaminants or poorly sealed vacuum-formed trays can create major setbacks for getting a product to market or cause time-consuming and costly product recalls.”

Both firms will showcase their capabilities at the MedtecLIVE event in Nuremberg, Germany, which will take place between 21 and 23 May.

At the event, Nelipak will exhibit its end-to-end capabilities for the design and development of customized thermoformed packaging, as well as custom-built cleanroom sealing machines for medical device and pharmaceutical thermoformed blisters and trays.

Optel will showcase its ISO 7-compliant seal inspection technology for European customers at the event.

Nelipak global marketing director Seán Egan said: “We are solely focused on understanding the specific needs and stringent requirements of the healthcare packaging market in the design and manufacture of rigid trays sealed on Nelipak heat tray sealers and other platforms.

“We’re pleased to apply our deep understanding of sealing processes and challenges to working with OPTEL to bring to market a highly efficient and effective way to ensure seal quality.”

Nelipak is involved in the designing, development and manufacturing of custom thermoformed packaging products for medical devices and pharmaceuticals.

The company’s products portfolio is comprised of medical trays and blisters, surgical procedure trays, pharmaceutical handling trays and custom-built sealing machines.