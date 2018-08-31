Nazdar introduces 184 Series solvent inkjet ink

Nazdar Ink Technologies has introduced 184 Series, a newly developed digital imaging ink formulated specifically as a high performance alternative for Mimaki JV150/300 and CJV150/300 digital printers using Mimaki BS4 ink.

Nazdar 184 Series users will benefit from low odor and enjoy the convenience of a range of packaging options – 600ml bags and 2000ml bags compatible with MBIS.

Nazdar Ink Technologies’ aqueous and solvent digital global segment manager Stephen Woodall said: “The new Nazdar 184 Series exhibits outstanding performance, with excellent outdoor resistance to color fade and chemical attack caused by UV degradation or environmental pollution.

“We’ve developed an ink with excellent performance and adhesion on flexible and pressure sensitive vinyl, banner material, blue back paper and backed mesh.”

Nazdar Company, its headquarters in Shawnee, KS, (a suburb of Kansas City, MO) is a leading manufacturer of screen printing, wide format digital and flexographic inks and a distributor of printing supplies world-wide.

Nazdar is divided into two divisions: Nazdar Ink Technologies, the ink manufacturing division, and Nazdar SourceOne, the distribution division.

Nazdar SourceOne distributes Ink Technologies’ products along with other companies’ printing supplies and equipment through distribution facilities located across the United States, Mexico and Central America.

Source: Company Press Release