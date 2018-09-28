Nautic Partners has acquired Mikart, a contract development and manufacturing organization providing a range of integrated services, technology and support for the development, manufacturing and packaging of solid dose and non-sterile liquid pharmaceuticals.

Nautic Partners has appointed Michael Kallelis as CEO of the Company.

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Mikart is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”) offering a full range of integrated services, technology and support for the development, manufacturing and packaging of solid dose and non-sterile liquid pharmaceuticals.

For over 40 years, Mikart has provided comprehensive, end-to-end commercialization services to an array of longstanding customers while emphasizing a quality-first approach and best-in-class manufacturing and regulatory capabilities. Mikart’s broad range of capabilities includes formulation development, clinical trial supplies, regulatory filing support, analytical services, clinical manufacturing, commercial manufacturing, and packaging.

Ongoing investments in the business including state-of-the-art serialization-compliant packaging lines enable Mikart to provide customers with the latest in CDMO offerings and capabilities, often years ahead of regulatory requirements and industry standards.

Joining the team will be Michael Kallelis, who has over 30 years of experience within public and private life sciences companies, where he has a track record of successfully implementing commercial and operational growth strategies. Most recently, Mike was Vice President of Business Development, at KMC Systems, responsible for implementing their successful commercial growth strategy.

Prior to his time at KMC, Mike was Chief Operating Officer and co-founder of Boston BioSystems, an API contract manufacturing company, making GMP grade, synthetic oligonucleotides. Boston BioSystems was acquired by Avecia Ltd., a UK based former division of AstraZeneca.

Mike was also President and Chief Operating Officer at Exiqon, a gene expression analysis company, which he helped take public in 2007. Mike has held senior roles at GE Life Sciences, Millipore and Sepracor, where he managed technologies directed at diagnostics, genomics, proteomics, bioprocessing and drug development.

Retiring owner Miguel Arteche said: “In Nautic, Mikart has found the ideal partner to continue scaling the business while staying true to its customer-focused roots.

“Nautic offers a compelling combination of healthcare, manufacturing and financial experience to help Mikart thrive and expand within the rapidly growing CDMO market.”

Recently joining CEO Mike Kallelis commented, “The work Miguel and Mikart’s management team have done to develop Mikart’s premier brand status in the market and strong reputation amongst customers is impressive. We hope to build off this foundation and partner with existing and future clients to fill their CDMO needs. ”

Nautic managing director Chris Crosby said: “We are excited to partner with Mikart given their strong competitive position, high record of quality, and great company culture.”

Nautic principal Chris Vinciguerra said: “We look forward to helping Mikart increase customer awareness of its compelling offerings and manufacturing excellence, as well as supporting Mike and the company in various growth initiatives.”

Goodwin Procter, LLP served as legal counsel to Nautic in support of the transaction. Mikart was advised by Troutman Sanders LLP and Harris Williams.

Source: Company Press Release.