Tekni-Plex business unit Natvar has unveiled new microextrusion, multi-lumen silicone tubing and profile capabilities for medical device manufacturers.

Natvar has developed new capabilities to facilitate medical device manufacturers commercialize novel interventions.

Current devices being designed for neurology, urology, cardiac care and dialysis procedures are said to need multiple channels for instruments and guidewires.

The new silicone extrusion capabilities will allow immensely intricate tube and profile designs for precision multi-lumen fluid delivery or device insertion.

The new capabilities are suitable for various applications such as catheters, analytical equipment, fluid and drug delivery and peristaltic pumps.

According to the company, silicone’s low levels of leachables and extactables result in tubing or profiles that are inert, enabling to withstand extended use within the body for prolonged periods of time.

Natvar general manager Bob Donohue said: “Unlike PVC, silicone’s thermoset properties can hold extremely tight tolerances making it an ideal material for new product innovations that need to reach narrower distal body regions.

“This capability will help drive the development of new medical devices designed for neurosurgical and other applications that require multiple fluid paths within the same tubing or profile.”

Last December, Tekni-Plex’s another business unit Colorite expanded its Cellene thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) compounds with the addition of new grades for IV therapy, medical devices, foodservice, packaging component.

Designed for use in multiple applications, Colorite has added 12 new grades to its currently-available 28 TPE formulations.

Natvar is involved in the supply of medical tubing solutions for a range of medical device products, which are used in hospital, physician, dental healthcare and in-home use conditions.

The company supplies precision-crafted tubing solutions to the major medical device firms across the globe for use in applications such as intravenous therapy, dialysis, cardiac surgery and others.

Natvar operates five manufacturing facilities in the US, Costa Rica, China and Belgium.

Tekni-Plex is engaged in the development and manufacturing of advanced packaging materials, medical compounds and precision-crafted medical tubing solutions for medical, pharmaceutical, personal care, household and industrial, and food and beverage industries.

Based in Wayne of Pennsylvania, the company has manufacturing sites in eight countries across the globe.