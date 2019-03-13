Natural Vegan has unveiled EcoBottle, which is claimed to be the first compostable paper bottle destined to eliminate the world's plastic problem.

Natural Vegan was formed in late 2017 by serial entrepreneur Jaymie Friesen and his business partner Hannah.

Friesen and his compostable food-grade body care business are focusing on the development of compostable paper bottles.

The EcoBottle can hold liquids and consumables for more than six months.

Part of Natural Vegan Body Care’s functional packaging family, the EcoBottle is composed of four materials such as recycled paper, natural cork, organic soybean wax and polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA).

The new bottle features a thin layer of PHA, which is an FDA approved natural biopolymer.

According to Natural Vegan, the EcoBottle decomposes in one year compared to 1,000 years for plastic and one million years or more for glass.

The technology used to develop the EcoBottle can also be used across all product industries to replace over 80% of all plastic packaging types with natural 100% compostable packaging, said Natural Vegan.

Natural Vegan founder and CEO Jaymie Friesen said: “If someone has the intelligence to see a problem, they have the responsibility to fix it, which is exactly what we have the ability to do now with the EcoBottle.

“With growing concerns about the authenticity and trustworthiness of products made from natural materials and how they will impact the environment, we believe it’s important to be transparent about how the EcoBottle is made.

“We are constantly testing our product materials to ensure the EcoBottle is 100 percent compostable and can be the solution we’re all looking for.”

Jaymie, along with his business partner Hannah, intends to distribute the new compostable paper bottle for the customers across the globe.

The complete line of Friesen’s body care business is zero-waste, compostable, all-natural and food-grade quality.

The products portfolio includes deodorant, lip balm, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, bamboo toothbrushes, organic loofahs, and hand soap.

Natural Vegan was started in Vancouver, Canada. It established a second production and fulfillment plant in Macomb, Michigan partnering with the DeCaro family.