Nallian, a data sharing specialist for complex supply chain networks, is set to launch what it claims is the world's first data sharing platform for end-to-end tracking and monitoring of temperature-controlled pharma shipments.

The Global Pharma Tracker – Early Adopter Program will be launched by Belgium-based Nallian at the IATA World Cargo Symposium in Singapore next week.

The new platform, which is claimed to provide high levels of transparency and visibility, empowers pharma businesses to identify, act upon and avoid costly temperature excursions, which are currently causing product loss worth billions annually.

The company said that the worldwide pharma air cargo supply chain involves several partners such as shippers, carriers, ground handlers, forwarders, cold chain service providers and airport authorities.

In the supply chain, detecting excursions and defining exact causes and details is a complex, time-consuming and manual process. The Global Pharma Tracker Platform Nallian has designed would integrate logistics, temperature and quality data from the supply chain into a single, real-time view.

The solution is expected to provide all stakeholders with access to an enhanced data stream, delivering valuable insights into their cargo flows and end-to-end visibility across the network.

Furthermore, It also enables them to answer questions like where did the excursion happen? and what caused it?.

The company’s Early Adopter Program completed pilot phase in collaboration with Pharma.Aero and their user group, including leading pharma shippers, handlers, airport authorities, forwarders and carriers.

Nallian CEO Jean Verheyen said: “We are excited to bring the benefits of our open data sharing platform to the pharmaceutical industry. Proven to generate transparency and efficiency across local cargo communities, expanding these to a global network such as the pharma supply chain is a logical next step in our ambition to bring the benefits of digitization and collaboration to the air cargo industry.

“Users of the Global Pharma Tracker will leverage the benefits manfold: internally, within their local community, across validated pharma corridors and ultimately across the global network. With a cost of 35 billion USD caused by temperature excursions, we trust the Global Pharma Tracker represents a major opportunity for the industry.”

The company said that the Global Pharma Tracker Platform is now made available to pharmaceutical businesses to gain full control of their pharma shipments and set the standard for global pharma visibility.