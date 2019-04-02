N2 Packaging Systems has filed a lawsuit in the Arizona State Court against N2 Pack Canada seeking prevention of unauthorized use of its intellectual property related to packaging processes.

The company has lodged the complaint against N2 Pack Canada and its principals Eric Marciniak, Brendan Pogue and Alex Abellan for intellectual property theft on its patented packaging processes.

N2 Packaging has lodged the complaint at the Superior Court of Arizona in Maricopa County, and alleged counts for breach of contract, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, alter ego, infringement of patent, inducement of patent infringement abroad, violation of the Lanham Act, and violation of Arizona’s Unlawful Practices statute.

N2 Packaging said that it is the sole and exclusive patent holder and provider of its proprietary nitrogen-based packaging systems that offer a unique process of packaging controlled substances in a hermetically sealed container.

As per the N2 Packaging’s complaint, the N2 Canada defendants conspired and involved in a scheme with third-party companies and individuals to defraud N2 Packaging, as well as misappropriate and infringe upon its patented nitrogen-based packaging processes in the US and Canada without the company’s knowledge or consent.

In the complaint, N2 Packaging alleged that the conspirators involved in the scheme to annex N2 Packaging’s business chances in Arizona and elsewhere.

The conspirators also allegedly involved in the exploitation of N2 Packaging’s intellectual property, proprietary process and publicity and goodwill regarding the same for pecuniary gain, without the need to expend the significant resources that was required of N2 Packaging to design, develop and patent the company’s intellectual property.

N2 Packaging has also alleged that N2 Canada defendants and other third parties launched a Canadian company called Nitrotin to market and sell N2 Packaging’s patented nitrogen-based packaging processes.

It said that the N2 Canada defendants have allegedly reached out to N2 Packaging’s customers under the guise of N2 Packaging and established a copy-cat website that is similar to N2 Packaging’s website.

N2 Packaging CEO Scott Martin said: “We will take any and all steps necessary to protect our intellectual property and proprietary packaging processes.”

Based in Arizona, N2 Packaging Systems provides advanced packaging solutions for the cannabis industry.