Packaging solutions provider Multivac has expanded its X-line machine portfolio with the introduction of new TX 710 traysealer.

The company will showcase the new TX 710 traysealer at the IFFA 2019 event. It will be demonstrated with a die for producing MAP packs.

The new TX 710 traysealer will be offered to the customers, following the introduction of the RX 4.0 thermoforming packaging machine that is embedded with an advanced technology.

Multivac’s RX 4.0 thermoforming packaging machine features comprehensive sensor system. It can be networked with the Multivac Cloud that allows to access a range of company’s smart services.

The new TX 710 traysealer, which includes same features as the RX 4.0, can be used for packing a wide variety of products ranging from fruit and vegetables to meat, sausage, fish, poultry, and dairy products, as well as ready meals of all types.

Multivac has created an interaction between an intelligent machine control and a mechanical construction to increase the output of the TX 710 traysealer.

The traysealer’s output with air packs is around 25 cycles per minute, while with modified atmosphere packs it is around 18 cycles per minute and with MultiFresh packs up to 10 cycles per minute.

The TX 710 traysealer’s comprehensive sensor system will facilitate rapid and precise process sequences with MAP and MultiFresh applications.

One of the functions of machine’s multi sensor control will determine the switching times of the various control circuits and helps in early starting of the subsequent processes, as part of the intelligent machine control.

The flow manager function, which is another component of the intelligent machine control, will help monitor servo drives and overlay consecutive movements with better precision and process reliability.

The flow manager will help synchronize time sequences for the entire packaging procedure ranging from the infeed to the discharge of the packs.

X-tools, a new die concept, helps in even distribution of sealing forces over every tray. RFID technology will support smooth and trouble-free die change.

The die can be preheated to the required production temperature if the associated racking and preheating systems are used, enabling TX 710 to be available for the next production batch immediately after the format change.