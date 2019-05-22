Packaging solutions provider Multivac and TVI Entwicklung und Produktion have started construction on a new meat portioning facility in Bruckmühl, Germany.

Covering an area of 9,000m², the complex will feature an office building and customer centre as well as the production hall.

Expected to be completed in May 2020, the new facility is being developed with an investment of around €17.5m (£15.3m).

Multivac holds a majority stake in TVI, a major provider of meat-portioning machines and complete portioning lines.

TVI is involved in the production of solutions for tempering, pressing, portioning and automating, in addition to grill stick winders and equipment for producing kebab skewers.

Multivac CTO and COO Guido Spix said: “The Portioning Machinery Business Unit is developing in a very satisfactory manner. By investing in the new factory, we are facilitating the expansion of our product portfolio and at the same time enabling TVI’s leading position in precision meat portioning to be consolidated.”

The production hall will feature around 5,600m² for the pre-fabrication and assembly areas, as well as the logistics, warehouse and development departments. The new facility will use a deep-well system to turn the building cool through ground water.

The facility will also feature a three-storey office building with a total area of 1,920m², and will house modern canteen, quality offices and recreation room.

With an area of around 1,400m², the two-storey customer centre includes several demonstration rooms and customer lounge that rounds off the new complex.

TVI CEO Alois Allgaier said: “When designing the new facility with its state-of-the-art working environment as well as its various functional areas and meeting places, it was very important for us to create an environment for our staff, in which they feel at ease and can find all the requirements for their work.”

Multivac provides packaging solutions for food products of all types, life science and healthcare products, in addition to industrial items.

Its product portfolio comprises of vacuum chamber machines, traysealers, thermoforming packaging machines, labellers, quality control systems and automation solutions.